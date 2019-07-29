WATCH: Motor Mountain Nationals classic car show in Kimberley

The annual car show featured over 100 classics.

The Motor Mountain Nationals car show took place this past weekend, with an array of classic cars showcased along Howard Street and Deer Park Avenue in Kimberley on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

From 10 a.m. until 3p.m., cars were lined up for residents and visitors alike to view, take photos with and chat about.

The event kicked off on Friday evening with a street party in the Centre 64 parking lot with live entertainment. The car show took place on Saturday, complete with food vendors and a special performance/pin-up girl show at 1p.m..

The event wrapped up with a party from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the old grey garage on Boundary Street. At 8 p.m. Saturday night, the first ever ‘Motor Meltdown’ took place. At this event, engines are run without oil and gas, and bets are taken as to when they will quit running.

WATCH: Second annual Motor Mountain Nationals car show in Kimberley

The Bulletin chatted with car owner Carson Damm on Saturday to see what owning a classic car is all about.

Damm owns a 1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale. He says has had it for the past few years after inheriting it from his father, but it’s been in his family since 1981.

“It has the original engine – 1.3L 1300. All Giuliettas had 1300, it later evolved in the Giulia range to 1600,” he explained. “This car is produced off of experiments of the day in aerodynamics, and it has a drag coeficient that wasn’t eclipsed for another 20 years.”

When asked if he gets to drive it very often, Damm replied with “of coruse”.

“I take it to Eureka to pick up parcels down there. It fits a couple of grocery bins nice in the back seat so I do a little grocery getting now and then. I do get out and use it – cars are meant to be driven. Drive it!”


