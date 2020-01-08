What to do in January? Lots going on in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Programs

Monday January 13, 20, 27 Cranbrook Arts Monday Painters meet at 1401 5th St N. Cranbrook 10:00am – 1:00pm. Weekly 250-426-4223

Tuesdays beginning January 7th and Wednesdays 8th. Art After School 3:30 -5:30pm at 1401 5th St N. Registration required. Weekly. 250-426-4223

Tuesdays January 7, 14, 21, 28. 7:00 – 9:00pm Cranbrook Arts Basic Drawing Skills with Dawn Fenwick at 1401 5th St N. Registration required 250-426-4223

Saturday January 11th Cranbrook Arts Workshop Gelli Journals at 1401 5th St. N. 10:00am 4:00pm with Tara Mercer Registration required. 250-426-4223

Wednesdays beginning January 15th Cranbrook Arts Cards and Papercrafts. at 1401 5th St. N. 1:00pm -3:00pm 1401 5th St. N. 250-426-4223

Tuesdays beginning January 14th Cranbrook Arts Tots Creative Play 10:00am -12noon at 1401 5th St N. $5 drop in. 250-426-4223

Fridays beginning January 17th Cranbrook Arts Needle Felting 10:30 am -12:30pm 1401 5th St. N. Registration required 250-426-4223

Saturdays and Sundays January 18, 19, 25, 26 Cranbrook Arts Beginner Watercolour at 1401 5th St N. with Bill McColl. Registration required. 250-426-4223

In the gallery at Centre 64

Unframed

Up next from January 6 to February 1 is the “Unframed” open exhibition. Opening reception for that exhibit is January 9, 2 to 4 p.m.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. Monday January 20, February 17, March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Latin Dance Nights at Centre 64

Learn how to dance, Latin-style. Instruction nights are scheduled for January 16, 23, 30 and February 6. Please register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Also coming up is a Latin Dance Nights Valentine’s Party of February 14. Come out and show off what you’ve learned. A drop in night is scheduled for February 20.

Have Camera Will Travel travelogues

2020 program

January 28 “Summer Adventures” with Lyle Grisedale

February 25 “Vietnam” with Julie-Anne Davies

March 24 “The High Arctic” with Craig Beattie

April 28 “East Kootenay” with Janice Strong

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

Key City Theatre

January 22 – Tall Timbers and Kootenay Lately

February 19 – Doug Mitchell; Carmanah

March 18 – The Confluentials; Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

April 8 – Brackish Betty; John Wort Hannam

May 13 – 2Shots of Whiskey; the Handsome Devils

Friday, January 24

Ballet Jorgen’s Anne of Green Gables

Key City Theatre

Key City Theatre is proud to be part of Ballet Jorgen’s world premier tour of a beloved Canadian classic on Friday January 24. Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ is a playful, colourful and evocative production that will transport audiences to early 20th century Atlantic Canada. Based on the beloved Canadian novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an orphan girl sent to live on a farm in the fictional town of Avonlea, Prince Edward Island. Tickets are $47 Regular | $41 Big Ticket Member | $37 Big Ticket Plus Member Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

Wellsprings Writing Workshop

Centre 64 Kimberley

February 16 | 9:30 am-4 pm | $60 including catered lunch and champagne | min. 12 participants

Refill your well, restore your spirit and explore your writing in creatively led sessions by local writers Lori Craig, Heather Wattie and Terry Anne Wilson

Spring Concert Sries at Studio 64 Kimberley

Tuesday, March 17 Marc Atkinson

Friday, April 17, Red Dirt Skinners

Saturday, May 30, A Little Voodoo. Series passes available at Centre 64. 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com.