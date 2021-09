Kimberley’s newest restaurant is going to add live music to its menu.

On September 25th, roots singer Tenise Marie will play Whisky Jacks at the Western Lodge. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Marie, From Argenta, B.C., has just released her album ‘Storm’, a collectin of folk pop, roots and acoustic music.

Her music is described as offering a shot of campfire folklore, infusing jazz and choral influences.