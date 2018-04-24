Who’s gonna save the world?

A new song from local musicians who are standing up to support change.

A group of local musicians have come together to create a new single and music video that begs the question, who will save the world?

Who’s Gonna Save The World is a song that seeks solutions to world problems and emphasizes the need to create effective change within our current political and social climate through positive influence, education, communication, and a basic humanistic desire to work together.

The song and video showcase the local vocal talents of Curtis Kaldestad, Kalvin Klassen, Oliver McQuaid and Dustin Mousseau, along with the guitar stylings of Raymond Joseph Gareau and Paul Bouchard on the drums.

“Mass shootings, murder and war happen repeatedly throughout the world and are increasing exponentially,” said Gareau. “With the advent of social media, we have become more aware of the problems and yet there are very little changes. We are particularly appreciative of the young people’s movement in the US getting attention on national news and social media and applaud them to keep it up. We also encourage more celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Lady GaGa, Oprah, and Cher to continue supporting their causes.”

Gareau says the cast and crew of the video, ranging in ages from four to 74, host a diverse grouping and offer a unique, impactful, and somewhat resonating connection to the need for social change across the globe to begin at home.

“Each actor in the song came up with a truism that meant something to them regarding global problems and/or solutions,” explained Gareau. “We hope that this may inspire someone to envision a solution at helping the world in some way.”

Who’s Gonna Save the World stands to pay homage to those currently seeking to invoke change and who rise to speak against the injustices and anti-humanitarian ploys being promoted and imposed by those in control, says Gareau.

“Yesterday, today and tomorrow we hear the voices of Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, and countless others who stand to call ‘B.S.’ against those in power, and demand change from those who ignore the need for it,” Gareau said. “We choose to stand with them.

“If we can all come together in one small community, what is to stop us from coming together across the world?” Gareau asked. “The idea of music creating movement has long been a tool used throughout the ages.”

For more information visit http://raymondjoseph.ca or check out the single on Youtube and Spotify.

