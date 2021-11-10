Wildsight Invermere’s eight-annual film festival scheduled for Nov. 20

Wildsight Invermere’s eighth-annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20. This will be an in-person event, starting at 6 p.m. with films running from 7 to 9:30 p.m., held at the Columbia Valley Centre in Invermere.

Tickets for the event are $30, or $10 for students aged 16 and under. The event is compliant with current PHO orders, so proof of double vaccination, government-issued ID and masks are required.

The event will also be held virtually with a lobby and chat room, more info and tickets can be found at this link: wildsight.ca/events/2021wsff-invermere/

The cost for the livestream event is $15 for students, $20 for adults and $40 for households. All ticket holders will have access to a five day video-on-demand option, giving them a chance to watch the films on their own time if the original screening is missed.

This eight-year-old festival is put on by Wildsight Invermere as a natural extension of their environmental advocacy work.

“Through the power of film, the event celebrates the beauty and wonder of our natural world and hopes to inspire audiences to act on behalf of our big, blue planet,” said Kat Graves, Climate Change and Resilience Coordinator for Wildsight Invermere.

This year includes ten films for a total running time of 110 minutes, comprised of stories from all over the world, including Antarctica, Russia and Rwanda and covering such adventurous subject matter as slacklining under Norway’s northern lights, and navigating alligators and snakes in the swamps of Florida to seek a rare ghost orchid.

There is also a documentary made in B.C. highlighting rewilding efforts to bring back salmon to a Vancouver creek.

The festival also serves as Wildsight Invermere’s annual fundraiser and necessitates hundreds of hours of volunteer hours to make happen each year.

“Much effort went into putting together a unique online silent auction that reflects the Columbia Valley’s wellness, artistic and outdoor community,” Wildsight said in a release. “From a guided climb of Chisel Peak to body treatment sessions and unique overnight accommodation in the Purcell and Rocky Mountains.”

For more information, contact Kat Graves at ccrc@wildsight.ca or 250-341-6898.