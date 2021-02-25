Women in Film Festival features two B.C. filmmakers

Vancouver International Women in Film Festival kicks off March 5.

Two B.C. filmmakers are being featured at this year’s Vancouver International Women in Film Festival, which runs March 4 – 14, 2021.

Jessie Anthony wrote and directed Brother, I Cry, a harrowing take on the demons of addiction and inter-generational trauma. It premiered last fall at the Vancouver International Film Festival where Anthony won the emerging filmmaker award.

Established horror genre director Karen Lamhas has The Curse of Willow Song on the bill, a movie set in Vancouver that delves into stark socio-economic divide with a supernatural-horror lens.

The festival theme this year is Resilience. Challenge. Change.

“I’m excited to share this year’s film program, which celebrates the complexity and diversity of ways girls and women choose to challenge, overcome, and inspire—themselves, each other, their communities, and our world today,” said Marena Dix, Festival Programming Committee Chair.

On the list are three feature documentaries, three feature dramas, and 26 short films that include animation, dance, documentary and comedy from around the world.

All the films and events will be hosted online, making the festival accessible to all British Columbians. Single tickets are $10, $7 for members and $5 for seniors and students. Full festival tickets are also available.

Festival hosts have planned a series of free live-streamed events, including panels, workshops, artist talks and an awards presentation.

Women in Film and Television Vancouver that puts on the festival is a non-profit organization founded in 1989 to address barriers to equality in screen-based media. This is the 16th annual Vancouver International Women in Film Festival.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 25 through partner organization VIFF’s Connect program.

Film industry

Most Read