Sleeping Beauty Castle looking down Main Street at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on June 30, 2017. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Californians will be able to visit Disneyland in April

California to allow theme parks like Disneyland, live shows to resume at reduced capacity on April 1

California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other outdoor sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s top public health official, said the state is acting now because the rates of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining while the number of people receiving the vaccine is increasing.

“Today’s announcement is focused on building in some of the compelling science about how the virus behaves, and how activities when done a certain way can reduce risk,” Ghaly said.

California divides its counties into four colour-coded tiers based on the spread of the virus. The purple tier is the most restrictive, followed by red, orange and yellow. Attendance limits are based on what tier a county is in.

Theme parks can open in the red tier at 15 per cent capacity and only people who live in California can buy tickets. Attendance limits increase to 25 per cent in the orange tier and 35 per cent in the yellow tier. Indoor rides are allowed because they are short and allow for proper spacing.

Andrea Zinder, president of the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union, said Disneyland employees are “heartened by this good news.”

“They have been furloughed or out of a job for a year now and are excited to go back to work to provide Californians with a bit more magic in their lives,” Zinder said.

Since Feb. 22, air travellers who fly internationally from Canadian soil must quarantine in specified hotels for three days after landing, pending the results of COVID-19 tests.

