Eat Think Vote comes to Cranbrook

Eat Think Vote is a campaign that gathers community members across Canada to speak with federal candidates ahead of the upcoming election. The goal is to make sure food is an election issue, and that the incoming government develops policy that encourages a food system where no one goes hungry, where food is healthy, and systems are sustainable. The focus is food security, while also making room for conversations on other food topics.

On Saturday, October 5, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm join the conversation at Auntie Barb’s Bakery at 217 Cranbrook St N. to discuss the food issues that matter to Canadians. This event is being co-hosted by the Cranbrook Food Action Committee and Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook. Both organizations have a history of food focused activities, along with spearheading the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden and Kimberley Community Garden.

Candidates at the gathering will include incumbent MP Wayne Stetski for the NDP, Conservative representative Rob Morrison, Abra Brynne for the Green Party, Robyn Goldsbury for the Liberal Party and Rick Stewart of the People’s Party.

As food is the focus of conversation, appetizers will be provided. There will be an open floor question period in addition to official questions. For more information on the campaign, visit www.eatthinkvote.ca.

The Cranbrook Food Action Committee (CFAC) is a network of supportive individuals and organizations who identify food security as an important issue in Cranbrook. Since 2005 CFAC has been working on food security initiative projects some of which include groundwork for the Cranbrook Farmers Market, the Cranbrook public produce garden, various growing and cooking workshops, and playing a role in the newly formed Cranbrook Food Recovery Coalition. The local, Kimberley Cranbrook branch of Wildsight focuses on environmental initiatives and programming that reflects the community’s needs. Wildsight’s food related projects include running the Kimberley Farmers’ Market, Apple Capture Project, and the Kimberley Community Garden.