Elections Canada needs poll workers for upcoming federal election

Elections Canada said there are many paid vacancies in Revelstoke, Kimberly, Cranbrook, and Sparwood

Elections Canada needs poll workers in Revelstoke, Kimberly, Cranbrook, and Sparwood for the upcoming federal election.

These are paid positions with paid training.

“The jobs are absolutely vital,” said Andrea Marantz, regional media advisor from Elections Canada.

“So our democracy can work.”

All the information about the jobs is readily available at elections.ca. The job-seekers can click on “jobs” and find job descriptions, pay and some of the skills that might be helpful.

They can apply directly online. The qualifications are simply that you must be a Canadian citizen and at least 16 years old. The job applications filled out online are sent directly to the applicant’s local Returning Office, based on their postal code.

Elections Canada hires thousands of people to help put on an election.

 

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
