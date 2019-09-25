Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Nelson – The event is billed as a ‘reverse’ forum, where the public can talk with the candidates at the Nelson United Church from 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Kimberley — All-Candidates Forum co-hosted by the Kimberley Rotary Club and the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce at the McKim Auditorium running from 7 – 9 p.m. The moderated event will give Kimberley voters a chance to meet with the candidates and ask questions during the event.

Friday, Sept. 27

Elkford — All candidates debate hosted by the Elkford Chamber of Commerce and Rocky Mountain Elementary School, at Teck Hall, from 6pm onwards. Rocky Mountain Elemetary School students from grades four, five and six will be prepared to ask the candidates questions. This moderated event will feature Kootenay-Columbia candidates from the four major parties and will include a question period.

Monday, Sept. 30

Cranbrook — Indigenous forum hosted by the Ktunaxa Nation Council gymnasium from 7-9 p.m. Moderated event will feature Kootenay-Columbia candidates from the four major parties and include opportunities for audience questions.

Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Cranbrook — All-Candidates Forum organized by Junior Chamber International Kootenays at the Key City Theatre from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. All seven Kootenay-Columbia Candidates will be present. Moderated event will feature anonymous questions from the audience.

Monday, Oct. 7

Nelson – A climate change forum, sponsored by EcoSociety and Citizen Climate Lobby, will be at a location and time yet to be determined.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Nelson — The Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. at the Chamber office.