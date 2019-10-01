Libertarian candidate Terry Tiessen (left) has dropped out of the Kootenay-Columbia race. He says he will endorse People’s Party candidate Rick Stewart (right). Photo: Tyler Harper

Libertarian candidate drops out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

The Libertarian Party candidate for Kootenay-Columbia will not be on the ballot.

Terry Tiessen said in a statement Tuesday he could not complete his nomination package prior to Monday’s deadline.

“I firmly believe in the Libertarian Party of Canada and its platform and will be working diligently to build and strengthen the party and the Libertarian ideal, which is much needed in Canadian politics at this time,” said Tiessen.

Tiessen went on to say he will endorse Rick Stewart, who is running as the People’s Party of Canada candidate.

His departure leaves Wayne Stetski (NDP), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Abra Brynne (Green Party), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), Trev Miller (Animal Protection Party) and Stewart as the remaining candidates ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election.

