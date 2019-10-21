(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Kimberley

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Kimberley.

Running in the Kootenay Columbia riding are Wayne Stetski, NDP; Rob Morrison, Conservative; Abra Brynne, Green Party; Robin Goldsbury, Liberal; Rick Stewart, People’s Party of Canada; and Trev Miller, Animal Protection Party

