BC Hydro supports Wild Voices for Kids

Hot potato. Making the most of the chilly season, kids in Jaimee Beaupre’s Grade 3/4 class at Kimberley Independent School spent time in Kimberley Nature Park last week with edu-tater Patty Kolesnichenko, learning tips from animals on how to survive in the wild. After learning about temperature regulation and insulation, the kids got to practice their new knowledge on some hot potatoes. This year, BC Hydro donated $10,000 to the Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network for its Wild Voices for Kids program, which offers this lesson and others to students throughout the region.

