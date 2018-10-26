Bells of Christmas at Kimberley Sacred Heart Church

“Bells of Christmas!”

Listen for the sound of the Church bells at 10:00am on Saturday, November 3rd! Follow the sound to our majestic Kimberley Sacred Heart Church on the hill. We will be joyously welcoming you to the Sacred Heart Parish “Bells of Christmas” Fair.

You are invited to come browse, shop and enjoy the charming surroundings. Plates of scrumptious scones with creme fraiche, blackberry jam, cheese, fruit and tea/coffee will be served by ladies and gentleman of our parish! Culinary delights for your Christmas celebrations have been prepared for you! We have Tourtiere, Italian Bolognese, Cabbage Rolls, Perogies, European Plum Cakes, Borscht, Antipasto as well as delectable home Baking and a wonderful selection of Preserves. There are also lovely craft items, books and a door prize. The Sacred Heart Catholic Community led by the energy and enthusiasm of the Catholic Women’s League have been pouring their hands, heart and soul into preparing for the “Bells of Christmas” Fair. This annual event is a fundraiser for ongoing maintenance and refurbishing of our church and hall as well as supporting Kimberley charitable initiatives. See you Saturday Nov. 3rd from 10 – 2pm.