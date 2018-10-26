the Catholic Women’s League invite you to their annual Bells of Christmas fair. Submitted file.

Bells of Christmas at Kimberley Sacred Heart Church

“Bells of Christmas!”

Listen for the sound of the Church bells at 10:00am on Saturday, November 3rd! Follow the sound to our majestic Kimberley Sacred Heart Church on the hill. We will be joyously welcoming you to the Sacred Heart Parish “Bells of Christmas” Fair.

You are invited to come browse, shop and enjoy the charming surroundings. Plates of scrumptious scones with creme fraiche, blackberry jam, cheese, fruit and tea/coffee will be served by ladies and gentleman of our parish! Culinary delights for your Christmas celebrations have been prepared for you! We have Tourtiere, Italian Bolognese, Cabbage Rolls, Perogies, European Plum Cakes, Borscht, Antipasto as well as delectable home Baking and a wonderful selection of Preserves. There are also lovely craft items, books and a door prize. The Sacred Heart Catholic Community led by the energy and enthusiasm of the Catholic Women’s League have been pouring their hands, heart and soul into preparing for the “Bells of Christmas” Fair. This annual event is a fundraiser for ongoing maintenance and refurbishing of our church and hall as well as supporting Kimberley charitable initiatives. See you Saturday Nov. 3rd from 10 – 2pm.

Previous story
Earth’s Own Naturals donates $2000 to Kimberley Trails Society
Next story
Mark Creek Lions provide Dynamiter season tickets for McKim students

Just Posted

“This is Our Ice”

Green Bay Committee says we can do this as reach out campaign launches

Conference connects classrooms to communities in the Columbia Basin

Participants learn from the land and people of the Ktunaxa Nation

Bells of Christmas at Kimberley Sacred Heart Church

“Bells of Christmas!” Listen for the sound of the Church bells at… Continue reading

Mainstreams gets wetlands pilot program underway

Program was funded by BC Hydro in 2017 but delayed by floods and fires

City meeting with Teck to proceed with SunMine sale

Last week, Kimberley voters approved the sale of the SunMine to Teck… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

EMC meeting puts Teck’s environmental work in focus

Environmental Monitoring Committee hosts public meeting in Elkford; local conservationists divided

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

A win or tie for Saskatchewan on Saturday would also guarantee the team home-field advantage

Most Read