Blind date with a book returns to Kimberley

For the Bulletin

Lotus Books is bringing Blind Date With a Book back to Kimberley. This fundraiser for the Kimberley CBAL office will be held Thursday November 1st, upstairs at the Kimberley Public Library. This is the fourth Blind Date event that has seen Lotus Books partner with CBAL to raise money for literacy programs. The three previous BDWaB events have all been highly successful in terms of attendance, fundraising, and plain old fun.

Blind Date With a Book is (dare we say) a novel approach: Lotus Books has selected a variety of titles, all of which will be wrapped in plain brown wrapping paper, with a few key words written on it to hint at the story inside. Your ticket gets you a book of your choice, as well as a drink and some tasty nibbles (thanks to Gathering, who’s sponsoring the catering).

“I was delighted when CBAL Kimberley asked me back,” says Erin Dalton, owner at Lotus Books. “I have a great time putting the event together, and it’s a natural fit for us as far as fundraising for community groups. Having the library come on board as a venue has been fantastic, and Alicia from Gathering has been wonderfully supportive.”

Tickets for Blind Date With a Book are now available at the Snowdrift Cafe in Kimberley and Lotus Books in Cranbrook. A portion of the ticket price will be donated to the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL), which works across the communities of the Columbia Basin to develop, promote, and deliver programs to help citizens of all ages improve literacy skills and engage in lifelong learning. For mor3e information, please call Lotus Books at 250-426-3415.