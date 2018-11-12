Drum circle coming to Kimberley, Centre 64

If you’ve ever wanted to participate in a drum circle before, local drummer Patrick Carrick has the perfect event.

Carrick has been hosting a weekly drumming circle in Invermere for the past several months, and is now bringing the event to Kimberley.

Carrick, who is originally from Australia, has been living in Invermere for just over four years. He is a trained drummer, plays in a local band, and hosts drum circles every Thursday night in Invermere.

He says he came to Canada to explore the mountains and scenery, like many other Australians, and quickly fell in love with the community and scenery in Invermere.

After being contacted by several members of the Kimberley community, Carrick has decided to bring the drum circle to Kimberley for one night only on Thursday, November 29 at 7p.m.

“The Invermere drum circle is a wonderful addition to the community,” said Carrick. “It really brings people together and we have a lot of fun.”

Carrick explained that he travelled to Calgary to complete the Circle of Rhythm training before starting the local drum circle.

“It was a phenomenal experience. Every Friday night they would host a drum circle with 100 people in attendance. It’s really hard to describe the feeling that it gives you, it’s quite exhilarating,” he said. “I came back from that training very inspired and reached out to the local arts council to start my own event. Together we raised funds through several grants to purchase 30 drums and the weekly event has been a huge success ever since.”

Carrick says that the drum has been around for “almost as long as humans have” and that a drum circle experience can have many benefits.

“There are studies that show drumming and drum circles can not only help with your immune system and white blood cell counts, but can also naturally raise your endorphins,” he said. “People leave the room feeling amazing and they seem to have a really great time.”

He adds that no matter the experience level or musical talent, everyone is welcome.

“We start with a simple beat, encouraging everyone to build that confidence,” he explained. “Then everyone plays together and we get into a little more complicated rhythms.”

Carrick has purchased drums and percussion instruments from all over the world to enhance the experience. He also encourages participants to bring their own hand drums.

“It’s a really worldly, primal experience,” he says. “I have drums from Africa, Native North America, South America and other percussion instruments from all over the world.

“It’s an element of our culture that human beings have lost over time, but I think it’s making a come back. It’s great when people come to me and say they have no experience, no rhythm, and leave having a really powerful and memorable experience.”

Although the Kimberley event is for one night only, Carrick says he hopes to bring more regularly occurring drum circles to Kimberley and other communities in the surrounding area in the new year.

If you want to participate in the Kimberley event, contact Carrick via telephone at 250-409-4110 or email him at columbiavalleydrumming.com.

People are welcome to drop in, he says, however he likes to have an idea of how many people will be attending. Carrick also recommends getting a hold of him prior to the event if you wish to bring a child under the age of 10.

The cost for participants varies from $10 for those ages 10-17 with their own drum(s), or $15 if they are borrowing a drum. For adults, the cost is $15 with your own drum, or $20 for a borrowed drum. To secure your spot you can e-transfer the funds, or simply pay cash at the door. For more information visit the Columbia Valley Drumming Facebook page.