Earth’s Own Naturals donates $2000 to Kimberley Trails Society

Laurie Weirzel (left) and Alan Bowler (right) from Earth’s Own Naturals are pictured presenting a cheque for $2000 to Ryan Mckenzie (middle) of the Kimberley Trails Society. The donation will go towards trail building and maintenance. (Submitted file).
