Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

In the Gallery at Centre 64

A Journey of the Spirit by Judy Winter.

Have Camera Will Travel

Centre 64

November 27 – Belgium and Holland by the Biker Babes

January 22 – Peru by Veronica Paauw

February 26 – Ladakh, India by Julie-Ann Davies

March 26 – Hiking the Chilkoot Trail by Lou Patterson

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

ANDREA SUPERstein

Thursday November 8 at 7:30 pm on the Gallery Stage Key City Theatre

You have to know the rules in order to break them. Andrea Superstein knows the rules. And she breaks them. Subtly infusing pop, indie rock, and other unexpected influences into swing, blues, Latin, and ballads, Andrea takes listeners on a musical trip that starts in Tin Pan Alley and twists its way to today. Subtly infusing electro, indie, and other unexpected elements, singer Andrea Superstein is “redefining jazz” (Vancouver Province). Superstein’s new release, Worlds Apart, brings fresh ideas to the forefront, showcasing powerful vocals which exemplifying both the gentle and the strong, the light and the dark.

Live at Studio 64

Fall Concert Series

Concert #4: Cecelia LaRochelle Jazz Combo – Jazz – November 17. Each show, 8 p.m. at Studio 64 in Kimberley. Individual ticket $24-$28, series pass $88-$96

Friday, November 9

Breakdown: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute

Key City Theatre

Breakdown’s tribute is being described as the most accurate representation of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Covering all of the hits from as early as 1976, Breakdown re-creates the look and sound of a Tom Petty performance. Performing in theatres and on festival stages across Western Canada, Breakdown always puts on an engaging and energetic show. Tickets are $39.50 (reserved seating) and are available at the Theatre Box Office, 20-14th Ave North, Cranbrook, on-line at www.keycitytheatre.com or by phone at 250-426-7006.

MARY WALSH

Saturday November 10 at 7:30 pm

Key City Theatre

Feeling natural within a series of jokes and humorous moments, Mary Walsh has created many comedic characters that have gone on to live among the hearts of audiences for years. Marg Delahunty’s debut on 22 Minutes (CBC) marked the launch of a cultural icon who would stand up to the nations most powerful and speak the words the rest of us wish could be said but never had a platform to get out.

Thursday, November 15

Andrew Collins

Five time JUNO nominee and 7x Canadian Folk Music Award winning mando-maestro Andrew Collins whose Trio just borrowed a page from basic carpentry, hitting the nail on the head with their new, double disc (1 all instrumentals, the other all w/ vocals), cleverly called “Tongue & Groove”. The string-meisters celebrate with a CD release party at the Key City Theatre, Thurs Nov 15 ($25-$35, Royal Alexandra Hall, 57 Van Home St. S., Cranbrook, 718-555-1234 www.keycitytheatre.com)

Saturday, November 10 and 17

Comedy Circus Collective – Square One

A new local, sketich comedy group, the Comedy Chicus Collection, a new venture by Lisa Asebo Kennedy, will have its inaugural performance in Cranbrrook at Auntie Barb’s Bakery, 217 Cranbrook St. N. 8 p.m. on Sat. Nov. 10 and in Kimberley on Sat. Nov. 17 at the Green Door, 8 p.m. Musical number/improv/full of fun surprises. 19+ adult content. $10 for Cranbrook show, $15 for Kimberley. Cash bar and appys available.

Saturday, November 17

Locals Coffee House

Studio Stage Door

7:30 p.m. sharp start. Tickets will be available at Lotus Books. Shows always sell out, get yours early. The line up is Bud Abbot and Carol Magrath, Bill Renwick, Notable Folk, James Never, Barb Phillips, and Isaac Vermette and Bill Cleland.

November 22 through 25

Wild Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s The Crucible

November 22 through 24 at 7:30 p.m., Key City Theatre; November 25 at 2:30- p.m.. tickets are $12 students and seniors; $15 adults.

Friday, November 23

Poetry Reading and Book Signing Photography Exhibition

Enjoy poetry from Lawrence Gregory and photography by Birgit Tusche at Studio 64. Live music, no host bar. Doors open 7 p.m. event begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission free. 250-427-4919 for more info.

Saturday November 24th

The first Home Grown Music coffee house of the winter season, is Saturday Nov 24th in the theatre at Centre 64. Show starts at 8pm sharp and doors open at 7:30pm. This show traditionally is dedicated to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank and this year is no exception. Donations of non-perishable food items are gratefully appreciated. Tickets are $8 and available at the Snowdrift Café and Centre 64. Laurie Stewart will be the host for the occasion with the following performers:

Gwyneth Davies, Rod Wilson, Doug Mitchell, Alphonse Joseph, Deb Anhorn and Ben Van der Werf, Fraser Armstrong and Friends, and Curtis Myer.

Anyone wishing to perform at future coffee house, please contact Carol at 250-427-2258

December 2 and 3

Dean Brody

Dean Brody will bring his Dirt Road Acoustic Tour to Key City Theatre on December 2 and 3, presented by Kootenay Concert Connection. A second show was added. Tickets are $78.50 or $66. $140 VIP tickets are also available, but you’ll have to act fast. Tickets on sale now 250-426-7006 or at the box office. Or buy online

Symphony and Sultans of String

Dec. 1 Key City Theatre

Join the Symphony of the Kootenays in concert with Sultans of String at Key City Theatre in a special performance at Key City Theatre. 7:30 p.m. There will be a free open rehearsal from noon to 1:30 p.m. the same day. Tickets are $37.50, $10 for youth.

Symphony and Sultans

Dec. 2

On The afternoon of December 2nd the Symphony of Kootenay’s will be back in Kimberley performing a special Christmas concert with Juno winners, the Sultans of String. This is an Sunday afternoon concert at McKim Theatre and is designed for the whole family with Christmas songs we all know. Tickets are now available. $25 for adults and $10 for kids. https://tickets.keycitytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=1195 You can get them on-line, at Key City or next week at The Snowdrift or Centre 64. They will also be playing a full Christmas concert at Key City on Saturday, December 1st.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Cranbrook on January 4 and 5, 2019!

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road.

Tickets will go on sale for the two night film event on Thursday, November 1, at the Key City Theatre Box Office. Weekend passes can be purchased for $50 or one night passes for $30. The festival will begin at the new time of 7pm this year. Film goers will have an opportunity to view distinct lineups each evening highlighting award winning films from the Banff event. Included will be films catering to the local audience’s request for adventure and human interest stories.

Join Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook in welcoming the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour and the spirit of outdoor adventure it brings, to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on January 4, and 5, 2019. Remember to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment!