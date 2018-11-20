Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

In the Gallery at Centre 64

The Invitational Christmas Gift Show and Sale. November 20 to December 23. The Christmas Gift Show & Sale showcases one-of-a-kind holiday ornaments, jewelry, cards, paintings, fibre & fabric art and so much more… all created by local and regional artists! Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Opening reception November 24, 2 to 5 p.m.

Centre 64 fundraising garage sale

Nov. 24

Do you have any unused gifts, presents or just I had to buy it items that are sitting there waiting to be used? Here is your chance to recycle and help provide the much needed new theatre seats for Centre 64. The organizers are looking for new or slightly new items for the upscale Christmas Garage sale at Centre 64 on Saturday Nov 24th from 12- 3pm. Donations would be gratefully appreciated. For information please call Centre 64 250-427-4919. Try out one of the seats while you attend the opening of the annual Christmas Invitational Show in the gallery and visit the Christmas garage sale in the Studio. All proceeds will go to the purchase and installation of new seats for the Centre.

Call for Entries

Unframed, an open eibition at Centre 64 from January 21 to 26, 2019. Show us what Unframed means to you. Artists are invited to enter unframed pieces but encouraged to interpret the exhibition title loosley. Arworks in any medium will be accepted. Maximum of three pieces per artist. No hanging fee for Arts Council me3mbers. Deadline for entries is Dec. 22.

Have Camera Will Travel

Centre 64

November 27 – Belgium and Holland by the Biker Babes

January 22 – Peru by Veronica Paauw

February 26 – Ladakh, India by Julie-Ann Davies

March 26 – Hiking the Chilkoot Trail by Lou Patterson

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

Dec 6 and 20; 7 p.m. All skill levels, beginners welcome. Singles and couples.

November 22 through 25

Wild Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s The Crucible

November 22 through 24 at 7:30 p.m., Key City Theatre; November 25 at 2:30- p.m.. tickets are $12 students and seniors; $15 adults.

Friday, November 23

Poetry Reading and Book Signing Photography Exhibition

Enjoy poetry from Lawrence Gregory and photography by Birgit Tusche at Studio 64. Live music, no host bar. Doors open 7 p.m. event begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission free. 250-427-4919 for more info.

Saturday November 24th

The first Home Grown Music coffee house of the winter season, is Saturday Nov 24th in the theatre at Centre 64. Show starts at 8pm sharp and doors open at 7:30pm. This show traditionally is dedicated to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank and this year is no exception. Donations of non-perishable food items are gratefully appreciated. Tickets are $8 and available at the Snowdrift Café and Centre 64. Laurie Stewart will be the host for the occasion with the following performers:

Gwyneth Davies, Rod Wilson, Doug Mitchell, Alphonse Joseph, Deb Anhorn and Ben Van der Werf, Fraser Armstrong and Friends, Kurtis Myer LSD Larry Tuck, Sam Hornberger and Dave Carlson.

Anyone wishing to perform at future coffee house, please contact Carol at 250-427-2258

December 2 and 3

Dean Brody

Dean Brody will bring his Dirt Road Acoustic Tour to Key City Theatre on December 2 and 3, presented by Kootenay Concert Connection. A second show was added. Tickets are $78.50 or $66. $140 VIP tickets are also available, but you’ll have to act fast. Tickets on sale now 250-426-7006 or at the box office. Or buy online

Symphony and Sultans of String

Dec. 1 Key City Theatre

Join the Symphony of the Kootenays in concert with Sultans of String at Key City Theatre in a special performance at Key City Theatre. 7:30 p.m. There will be a free open rehearsal from noon to 1:30 p.m. the same day. Tickets are $37.50, $10 for youth.

Symphony and Sultans

Dec. 2

On The afternoon of December 2nd the Symphony of Kootenay’s will be back in Kimberley performing a special Christmas concert with Juno winners, the Sultans of String. This is an Sunday afternoon concert at McKim Theatre and is designed for the whole family with Christmas songs we all know. Tickets are now available. $25 for adults and $10 for kids. https://tickets.keycitytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=1195 You can get them on-line, at Key City or next week at The Snowdrift or Centre 64. They will also be playing a full Christmas concert at Key City on Saturday, December 1st.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Cranbrook on January 4 and 5, 2019!

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road.

Tickets will go on sale for the two night film event on Thursday, November 1, at the Key City Theatre Box Office. Weekend passes can be purchased for $50 or one night passes for $30. The festival will begin at the new time of 7pm this year. Film goers will have an opportunity to view distinct lineups each evening highlighting award winning films from the Banff event. Included will be films catering to the local audience’s request for adventure and human interest stories.

Join Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook in welcoming the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour and the spirit of outdoor adventure it brings, to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on January 4, and 5, 2019. Remember to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment!

Sunday, Feb. 3

Mother Mother

Key City Theatre

Tickets are on sale now for Mother Mother, a Juno and MMVA nominated band with six top singles on the alt rock Canadian charts.