Kimberley Food Bank prepares for Christmas

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank is gearing up for another busy holiday season, filling up Christmas hampers and planning various events.

The Mitts and Toque Toss will take place at the Kimberley Dynamiter’s game on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

The toss will happen when the Nitros score their first goal of the game. The Food Bank asks that no stuffed animals be thrown, simply mitts, gloves and toques.

There will also be a truck at the Civic Centre main doors accepting donations.

The Food Bank is also preparing donations for their Christmas hampers.

The hampers include everything a family would need over Christmas, from a turkey dinner to a little extra: milk, eggs, cheese, crackers, fresh vegetables and fruit. All of the food is purchased by the food bank.

The hampers also include gifts for children aged 0 to 18, which are donated through the Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Trees are set up at various locations in Kimberley. Each tree has a tag with the gender and age of a child, for whom you buy an appropriate gift (new and unwrapped) and return it to the tree.

Angel Trees are also now set-up in prime locations throughout the community: Royal Bank, Elks Club, Rustic Hutch, City Hall, Credit Union, Arrow & Axe, Tamarack Dispensary, Bavarian Home Hardware and Wal-Mart in Cranbrook.

Food Bank volunteer Jean Minifie says, “with your generosity, we can help make sure that each child from unfortunate family situations will not go without a gift this Christmas.

“Thank you very much and on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Food Bank, we wish you a very safe and happy holiday season.”

If you wish to make a donation or volunteer at the food bank, call Coordinator Heather Smith at 250.427.5522 or drop by their location at the Anglican Church.