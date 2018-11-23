The Kimberley PeeWee Nitros invite you to help them spread Christmas cheer by donating to their toy drive. Submitted file.

Kimberley PeeWee Nitros toy drive

The Kimberley PeeWee Nitros want to help spread a little cheer this Christmas season by making sure every kid gets a toy. They are looking for donations of unwrapped, new toys to be distributed with the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank Christmas hampers.

They will kick off the Toy Drive on December 4, 2018 at Kimberley Save On Foods where they will be bagging groceries and helping customers with carry outs. The team will be there from 4 to 6:30 p.m. You can bring your donated toys at that time.

There will be another opportunity to drop off toys at the Kimberley PeeWee Nitros Invitational Tournament on December 7 and 8 at the Marysville Arena. The team has also organized a team challenge event, the winner of which will win a pizza party, courtesy of Grubstake Pizza.

For further information, please contact Mary Kwasney at 250-427-9759.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
