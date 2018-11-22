Kimberley’s gently used book drive

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) has begun their annual book drive in Kimberley. Gently used books for all ages (tots to teens) are needed for the Food Bank Christmas Hampers. These books will be given out to all of the children whose families receive hampers. The books are gifts, so they should be in excellent condition with no marks, torn pages or names inside.

Please drop off your book donations in the Food Bank bins at Save-On Foods and Mark Creek Market. Drop offs can also be made at the Early Learning Center, CBAL office (370 Wallinger Ave.), the Kimberley Public Library or at one of the following schools: Marysville, Lindsay Park or McKim. Please have your donations in by Friday, December 7th.

In the past, the community of Kimberley has been very generous with their book donations. Let’s do it again! What could be better than knowing children will receive a good book at Christmas?

For further information about the Gently Used Book Drive, please contact Andra Louie, Community Literacy Coordinator at (250) 687- 4681 or alouie@cbal.org.

