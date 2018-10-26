Mainstreams gets wetlands pilot program underway

Program was funded by BC Hydro in 2017 but delayed by floods and fires

BC Hydro’s Community Giving program granted Mainstreams $10,000 in May, 2017 to build a Wetland Program.

Alas… floods in the spring of 2017 and fires in the spring of 2018 prevented the pilot from happening because of closure of the Kimberley Nature Park. Our Wetlands Program is designed for Eimer’s Lake.

So we moved the pilots to fall 2018 and all has been good.

So far 4-McKim School classes have piloted the program and 1-more class is booked for early November.

Our Wetland Program was featured at the recent Canadian Network for Environmental Education and Communication Classroom to Communities National Conference at St. Eugene Resort.

Creators of the program Patty Kolesnichenko and Laura Duncan led a 3-hours session at Eimer’s Lake to an enthusiastic group of 15 delegates from all over Canada.