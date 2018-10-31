Marysville Elementary celebrates Halloween

Marysville Elementary School celebrated Halloween in style on Wednesday with halloween activities throughout the day including a spooky pumpkin show and tell, and an all school dance.
Nitros host divison rivals Columbia Valley Rockies and Golden Rockets this weekend
The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities
Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer
Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data
Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display
CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.
Stepping up prescribed burns is part of the provincial strategy
Expected to conclude Nov. 1
The cat was found in Cook Park
Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million
Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings
The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.
Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday
Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers