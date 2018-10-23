News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Now is the time to plant garlic, such as red Russian.

Submitted by: Marilee Quist

My husband and I have been in our Marysville home just a couple of months more than 20 years, and I can’t remember weather like we’ve had this year. After a couple of killing frosts, my fall-blooming colchicum crocus have wilted with the exception of 3 or 4 stubborn ones. My nasturtiums have turned from a vibrant green to a very wilted dull, pale yellow, but the rose campion are hanging in there like nobody’s business. I also haven’t seen a lot of deer in our yard this year – maybe they’ve finally figured out there’s nothing here that they like! Our deciduous shrubs and trees turned such beautiful reds this year that I was very sorry to see their leaves finally drop. Most of my fall cleanup is done and the flower beds ready for winter, with the exception of the hybrid tea roses which soon be covered with “rose huts” for the winter, and the Red Russian seed garlic which I will plant in the next few days.

I had quite a surprise recently watching one of the driveway bricks abutting our concrete garage floor rise to a height of a good 3” above the rest of the bricks. With the help of a friend, we removed the brick and found a huge whitish mushroom growing under the brick. When I dug the mushroom bits out, they filled a standard Rubbermaid bucket half full. I have no idea if the mushroom was edible, but with all the bits and pieces, it was pretty hard to identify. We have no idea how the mushroom got there – maybe a mushroom spore somehow got deposited between the cracks of the bricks – who knows.

At our October Garden Club meeting, our guest speaker was Alan Bowler of Root-4-Me and we all thoroughly enjoyed his talk on improving our garden soil, and more importantly, what kind of nutrients and additives we should and should not be using to get both good vegetable yields and wonderful floral and shrub displays. Although I have been gardening for a long time both in northeaster Alberta and here in Marysville, I also learned a lot from Alan’s presentation.

We are enjoying our new meeting venue in the Social Room at Garden View Village, and welcome anyone interested in gardening to join us on the third Tuesday of the month from 7-9 pm. Our last meeting this year will be November 20th. We will be holding our annual Christmas Social in December (date to be determined), and will not be starting meetings again until Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

I’ve had a very busy two months and only managed to make it to one work party at the Kimberley Community Greenhouse work party. I had a great time working along with several other people, and discovered what Jerusalem artichokes look like – both in growing mode (very tall 6’ stalks) with small knobby underground tubers. We harvested several buckets full! Of course, there were what I would call invasive weeds to remove as well, but it was a beautiful sunny day, and everyone really pitched in. Two of us harvested a lot of green and ripening tomatoes from plants growing in the greenhouse. I will try to plan on getting to more work parties in the spring.

We welcome anyone who would like to learn more about gardening in Kimberley, whether you are new to gardening or new to the Kimberley area. The Garden Club meets monthly. During the fall, winter and spring months, we meet from 7-9 pm on the third Tuesday of the month in the Social Room at Garden View Village; during the summer months starting around 6:30 pm, we tour 2 or 3 member gardens, enjoy the gardens, get new ideas or offer planting and gardening advice. For more information on our meetings call Marilee at 250-427-0527 or e-mail at marileeq@shaw.ca. We also have a website at http://www.kootenaygardening.com. Click on Garden Clubs, then Kimberley Garden Club.

Happy Fall Gardening

October 20, 2018

Previous story
Kimberley history: The Way it Was

Just Posted

Two accused in 2010 double-homicide appear in court

Two men charged with first degree murder appear by video for pre-trial conference in Vancouver.

Kimberley Outdoor Alliance has ambitious plans

As reported this week in the Bulletin, the Kimberley Outdoor Alliance is… Continue reading

ʔaq̓am community holding council elections

Six candidates vying for two council seats at the ʔaq̓am Community Council

November is flu shot month

Get your free flu shot in Kimberley on Nov. 8 and 22, 2018.

Know it All entertainment listings

In the Gallery at Centre 64 Up next in the gallery, A… Continue reading

Don McCormick re-elected as Mayor of Kimberley

Election results are in, McCormick to serve as Mayor for another four years.

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

South Carolina convenience store sold $1.537 billion ticket

Unless the winner chooses to come forward, the world may never know who won.

Most Read