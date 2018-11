On Oct. 27 Selkirk students participated in their annual We Scare Hunger food drive. The Selkirk Free the Children Club, with the help of the Selkirk Leadership class, were able to collect approximately $950 worth of food for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

A special thanks to Heather Smith, Manager Coordinator of the Food Bank; and Jean Minifie and Darlene Thompson for providing the hot dogs and hot chocolate for the kids.​