Stretching Silver Through Blue Haze – poems and pictures at Centre 64

This Friday, November 23, poet Lawrence Gregory and photographer Birgit Gutsche will be present poems and pictures from their recent book, Stretching Silver through Blue Haze, starting at 7.30 p.m. in Studio 64.

Following introductory piano music by Daniel Bailey, Lawrence will read some of his poems from the book, after which he will invite discussion and questions. Displayed on the walls and/or easels will be some of his wife Birgit’s photographs which are featured in the publication.

Lawrence’s poetry has appeared in numerous literary magazines and journals, including most recently Crosswinds Poetry Journal, Malpaís, Red Rock Review and the Santa Fe Literary Review. He has given poetry readings in many venues including Vancouver (UBC), Denver, Colorado (the iconic Tattered Cover Bookstore), Santa Fe & Taos, New Mexico; and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He has a polished yet warm, engaging presence, one that creates a uniquely relaxed, authentically engaged relationship with his audiences.

Birgit is an award-winning, fine-art photographer with an extensive list of credits. Her work has been displayed in galleries throughout the Rocky Mountain west, including Taos, New Mexico; Steamboat Springs and Fort Collins, Colorado; Bozeman, Montana and at Centre 64 in Kimberley. Her images have appeared in a number of literary and visual arts magazines, including The Sun; December; and Still Points Arts Quarterly.

Admission is free, the doors open at 7 p.m., and the reading will commence at 7.30 p.m.

Come early and enjoy the music while you view the displayed photographs. This special literary and artistic event is sponsored by Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64.