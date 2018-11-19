The Jim Monteith Memorial Fund

Submitted by Doug Kittle, KDCF Board Member

Jim, Jimmy, James it didn’t matter what you knew him by, you knew he was the most kind and gentle man. He was like that to all, but especially his family.

He loved Christmas especially when his nieces and nephews were young and he could play Santa, handing out the gifts from under the tree. He loved to buy toys for them all. This is why his family has set up a memorial fund dedicated to making children smile at Christmas

Since Jim was born and raised in Kimberley, where he was a Canadian postal carrier for many years, the family contacted the Kimberley & District Community Foundation about starting a legacy fund. The Foundation made the arrangements, accepted a generous donation from the Monteith family and established a fund that would provide a modest but dependable income stream in perpetuity. At the request of the family, the income will be given each Christmas to the Helping Hands Food Bank to purchase toys for needy kids. Since the fund is new and interest has not yet accumulated, the KDCF will be making a donation of its own funds this year to get the program going.

If you would like to learn more about the Jim Monteith Memorial Fund, or make a donation to it (or another KDCF fund) please email info@kimberleyfoundation.ca or visit the Foundations webpage at kimberleyfoundation.ca.

Previous story
Watch: Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

Just Posted

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Stay put, says Kimberley RCMP

Whenever a person is lost or disorientated it is best to stay… Continue reading

Man arrested in Kimberley on warrant from Sicamous

During the arrest officers located replica firearms, ammunition and evidence of drug trafficking

The Jim Monteith Memorial Fund

Submitted by Doug Kittle, KDCF Board Member Jim, Jimmy, James it didn’t… Continue reading

Dynamiters need double overtime to keep winning streak alive

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters took their winning streak on the road… Continue reading

Watch: Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

The countdown to Christmas has officially started.

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

B.C. Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police

Police say at least one possible offender has been shot

B.C. to allow ride hailing services to operate in 2019

Fee will be applied to fund options for disabled people

Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla

Brad Gibson is asking for help locating his missing dog.

B.C. connection to launch of new $10 bill

Great nephew of Viola Desmond says bill is a ‘step in the right direction’

Elections BC keeps eye on Canada Post dispute, but no change in Nov. 30 deadline

Vote No spokesman say an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted

Langley school pulls Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag after student petition

School district promises consultation with students and parents, defends using flag for war history

Most Read