Submitted by Doug Kittle, KDCF Board Member

Jim, Jimmy, James it didn’t matter what you knew him by, you knew he was the most kind and gentle man. He was like that to all, but especially his family.

He loved Christmas especially when his nieces and nephews were young and he could play Santa, handing out the gifts from under the tree. He loved to buy toys for them all. This is why his family has set up a memorial fund dedicated to making children smile at Christmas

Since Jim was born and raised in Kimberley, where he was a Canadian postal carrier for many years, the family contacted the Kimberley & District Community Foundation about starting a legacy fund. The Foundation made the arrangements, accepted a generous donation from the Monteith family and established a fund that would provide a modest but dependable income stream in perpetuity. At the request of the family, the income will be given each Christmas to the Helping Hands Food Bank to purchase toys for needy kids. Since the fund is new and interest has not yet accumulated, the KDCF will be making a donation of its own funds this year to get the program going.

If you would like to learn more about the Jim Monteith Memorial Fund, or make a donation to it (or another KDCF fund) please email info@kimberleyfoundation.ca or visit the Foundations webpage at kimberleyfoundation.ca.