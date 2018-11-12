Try out the new theatre seats when you drop in to Centre 64. Submitted file.

Upscale Christmas garage sale at Centre 64

Do you have any unused gifts, presents or just I had to buy it items that are sitting there waiting to be used?

Here is your chance to recycle and help provide the much needed new theatre seats for Centre 64. The organizers are looking for new or slightly new items for the upscale Christmas Garage sale at Centre 64 on Saturday Nov 24th from 12- 3pm. Donations would be gratefully appreciated. For information please call Centre 64 250-427-4919.

Try out one of the seats while you attend the opening of the annual Christmas Invitational Show in the gallery and visit the Christmas garage sale in the Studio.

All proceeds will go to the purchase and installation of new seats for the Centre.

