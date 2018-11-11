Watch: Remembrance Day 2018

Kimberley’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the Veteran Memorial Park

Like many other cities throughout Canada, Kimberley held a special Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in honour of those who have fought, and are fighting, for our country.

Kimberley’s ceremony was hosted by Military Ames and local Veteran and Council member Kyle Dalum. The ceremony included several poems and prayers, along with a parade, wreath ceremony, and a roll call in memory of those from Kimberley and district who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary since the end of the first World War.

 

Watch: Remembrance Day 2018

Kimberley's Remembrance Day ceremony at the Veteran Memorial Park

