Wild & Scenic Film Fest comes to Kimberley November 10

Kimberley, BC – Join Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook when it hosts the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Tour at the McKim Theatre on Saturday 10 November. Tickets are available for $15 online at Wildsight.ca/events or with cash at Purcell Outdoors and High Country Sports until Wednesday 6 November, after which they will be available at the door for $20.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a collection of films from the annual festival held in Nevada City, CA, which is now in its 16th year! “Films featured at Wild & Scenic showcase frontline activism and stunning cinematography,” says On Tour Manager Johan Ehde. “Our changing Earth is at the forefront of conversations nationally and globally. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that individuals propel the groundswell of the environmental movement. Collectively, we CAN make a difference! ”

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) in 2003. The festival’s name celebrates SYRCL’s landmark victory to receive “Wild & Scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999. The home festival kicks off the international tour to over 200 communities around the globe, building a network of grassroots organizations connected by a common goal of using film to inspire activism.

Featured at the tour event in Kimberley is the film The Curve of Time, which follows Professional skiers Greg Hill and Chris Rubens as they launch themselves into an experiment: can they remain committed skiers while significantly reducing their carbon footprints?

Also showing are 10 additional films from around the globe. These include Rupununi: The Fight for El Dorado, which showcases efforts of the Macushi as they fight for the land of untold riches in Guyana. And the incredible second chance story Return from Desolation follows the strong human connection to wild places developed in youth.

The festival is a natural extension of Wildsight’s work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment. Wildsight is known for extensive environmental education programming, including recent activities at local gem McGinty Lake, the Kimberley Open Gate Garden on Rotary Drive and the Apple Capture Project. The local programs and efforts connect the community to wild places, secure food and a strong network of environmentally conscious individuals.

EVENT DETAILS: Saturday 10 November: Doors open at 6pm. Shows start at 7pm. McKim Theatre: 689 Rotary Dr, Kimberley Tickets: $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance Tickets can be purchased at Wildsight.ca/events or with cash at Purcell Outdoors and High Country Sports until November 6. For more information: Contact Andrea, kimcran@wildsight.ca, 250-427-2535.

