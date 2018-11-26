James Blais with George Radelja.

Yearly donation to those suffering from MS

Each year, Kimberley resident George Radelja volunteers at the Kimberley Community Fall Fair, and donates a portion to the MS Society and a portion to someone in the3 area who actually lives with the disease. This year George presented a cheque for $700 to James Blais, a local MS patient.

“Thank you, George and everyone who contributed to make this generous donation possible,” Blais said. “This is so unexpected and i am so appreciative and grateful, as it will make a difference in my life. I am disable, not able to work and my disease is progressive, so it will be beneficial in making my life a little easier. This disease not only challenges one physically, but also your will, so my heartfelt thanks goes to George who works hard every year securing funding for MS. It is non-profit and every year someone with MS benefits, so I am urging people to support George’s fund raising.”

Kimberley PeeWee Nitros toy drive

