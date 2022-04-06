Clovechok reintroduces bill on name changes

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Submitted file

It’s just a small thing, but it disproportionately affects women, and it’s time to change it, says Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.

He is speaking of the fact that currently you are charged a fee if you want to hyphenate your name, something many women do when they marry.

Clovechok reintroduced a bill this week that would allow married British Columbians to combine or hyphenate their surnames at no cost — the same way they can take their spouse’s name freely.

“British Columbians can easily take the last name of their spouse, but those who wish to hyphenate or combine surnames face a costly and time-consuming formal process,” said Clovechok, MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke. “This is a very small and simple change that would have positive impacts for countless B.C. couples.”

The Name Amendment Act was first tabled in 2019 by former BC Liberal MLA Mary Polak but the NDP government refused to call it for debate.

“The existing name change process with bureaucratic hurdles and fees disproportionately impacts women. It’s long overdue for this government to update the way it looks at name changes after marriage in the twenty-first century,” added Clovechok. “Our proposed legislation reflects the realities of modern family structures and relationships in our province, and I sincerely hope the NDP government will finally consider adopting it to modernize an outdated name change process in desperate need of a refresh.”

