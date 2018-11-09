B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and B.C. Premier John Horgan. (Black Press Media files)

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

“If you were woke, you’d know that pro rep is lit.”

It’s the 11-word sentence that has turned heads of all ages since it was uttered by Premier John Horgan during Thursday night’s electoral reform debate with BC Liberal Party leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Social media users were quick to judge what they saw as a cringe-worthy comment, which Horgan defended on Twitter shortly after the hour-long debate.

If you’re one of the many people who don’t know what those words mean, “woke” means to understand what’s really going on in a situation, while “lit” often means being intoxicated at parties, but anything fun.

Even New Democrat Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s youngest MLA at 33 years old, said she didn’t know the two words until Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the catchphrase caught the attention of many online.

Wilkinson and Horgan mostly talked over each other during the debate, staying on familiar talking points.

“Let’s get modern, let’s get hip,” Horgan said, in a bid to emphasize how the current First Past the Post system gives a majority to parties who did not get more than half the votes, and that B.C. needs to modernize.

Wilkinson hammered the point that many ballots are being “thrown in the trash” because people haven’t had the time or information to assess the options.

Mail-in ballots are due on Nov. 30 at Elections BC.

– With files from Tom Fletcher

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Just Posted

Snowmaking has begun at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The ski hill’s tentative opening day is Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

New local comedy sketch group debuts at Green Door in Kimberley

Comedy Circus Collective is a new troupe made up of local actors and comedians.

Kimberley wins the Shaky Legs tournament

The Kimberley EssoB’s ladies hockey team were the winners of the Creston… Continue reading

Sad Clowns And Hillbillies

John Mellencamp and his band rock Cranbrook

Regional Midget Ice take 3 of 4 points over weekend

For the Bulletin East Kootenay Regional Midget Ice were in action this… Continue reading

Regional news recap

The top stories in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

Most Read