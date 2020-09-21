Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

With the not-for-profit sector among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Press Media and BC-based technology company Do Some Good have partnered to help local businesses raise awareness of vital charities and projects in their community.

“During these unprecedented times, charities need our help. At the same time, we want to recognize our local businesses for their invaluable support of non-profits, working to build better communities for all of us,” says Randy Blair, Chief Operating Officer of Black Press Media.

By partnering with Do Some Good, Black Press Media is providing a forum across its 70 British Columbia communities to recognize the great work that charities, non-profits and businesses are doing during these challenging times.

Through Black Press Media’s exclusive Pay it Forward program, businesses can connect with Do Some Good’s easy-to-use platform that helps community-minded businesses achieve a better return on their charitable giving and share content related to their charitable initiatives.

“The greatest support Black Press Media can provide is really to connect the charities with our audiences, raising awareness of both the substantial need and the great work they’re doing,” Blair says.

The philanthropy-focused program builds on Black Press Media’s ongoing initiatives to support local businesses in this challenging time.

This partnership leverages the power of technology to create stronger communities, recognizing people and businesses that give back, and allowing employees to be more engaged in the communities they work in.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Black Press Media. Whether you’re an individual, community group, non-profit or business, the Do Some Good platform and mobile app is a hub where you can share good stories, find volunteer positions, support local causes, create and manage community events, and do so much more,” says Samantha Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Do Some Good. “These connections matter now more than ever.”

Visit dosomegood.ca to start sharing your good stories and to support your local community.

Black Press Media is home to some of the oldest, most established newspapers in BC, Yukon, Alberta, Washington State, Alaska, California and Hawaii. Through its print and full suite of digital products, the Black Press team provides readers with an exceptional blend of localized news coverage and clients with unmatched integrated marketing solutions. Learn more at blackpress.ca

Do Some Good is a social enterprise that cares about building stronger communities. Their platform and app help connect people, charitable organizations, and businesses to make a meaningful impact in communities all across Canada and easily help their local community in times of need. As a registered Community Contribution Company, they give back a portion of their profits to community initiatives. Businesses can start creating impact immediately since their paid membership makes it possible for charitable organizations, youth and community members to use the Do Some Good platform for free! Learn more dosomegood.ca

