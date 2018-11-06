Twitter

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake is postponing two concerts in Vancouver due to bruised vocal chords.

Promoter Live Nation says on Twitter the concerts will no longer take place on Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

The promoter says instead Timberlake will bring his “Man of the Woods” tour to Rogers Arena on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Timberlake also recently postponed concerts in Edmonton for the same reason.

Rather than performing Sunday and Monday, Timberlake is now set to play on Feb. 6 and 7.

He also had to delay concerts in New York last month, saying his vocal chords are “severely bruised.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Just Posted

Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

The crossings will close at 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 26

New Kimberley Council sworn in

Kimberley’s Mayor and Council were officially sworn in for a four year… Continue reading

Mainroad preparing for the winter season

FAQs about Mainroad’s winter plan

BC mine cleanup policy won’t protect taxpayers—or the environment, says Wildsight

Having had a look at the proposed revisions to the Ministry of… Continue reading

RDEK preparing closure plan for Kimberley landfill

Landfill has been closed since 1999

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives

Tony Clement steps back from duties after sending explicit images

Clement says he sent the images to who he believed was a consenting female recipient

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Solving B.C. highway safety with speed limits not easy, UBC prof says

Engineering professor points to several factors in B.C., including weather and mountain roads

B.C. buffalo dairy farm ‘buffs up’ gelato

Treats made with milk from water buffalos are healthier, supplier says

Federal Trans Mountain pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents: CSIS

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

Most Read