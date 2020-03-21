Kimberley City Bakery will close permanently

Eric Forbes will be shutting the doors the historic Kimberley City Bakery permanently. Jesse Heinrichs photo

JESSE HEINRICHS

The Kimberley City Bakery is closing its doors permanently on March 18, after health and safety regulations forced them to shut down amid the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The bakery has been for sale since Jan. 1, 2019, and was supposed to remain open until June.

“We just had to pull the plug, and say you know what, I’m not sitting around for another three months guessing,” said Eric Forbes, owner of the Kimberley City Bakery.

The decision came after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency on March 17.

Forbes bought the bakery back in 2013 but his connection with it stems back to the 90’s.

He apprenticed there, which was in large part why he bought the business in the first place.

“It’s sad — I bought it to rejuvenate it and keep it going,” said Forbes.

“I’ve always been vetting for someone to buy it as a bakery, so that it can always be here,” he said.

The Kimberley City Bakery has changed owners a few times in the past, but has stayed as a bakery, in the same location, for the last 100 years.

In its long history, the bakery survived WWII, the flood of 1948, and the Kimberley Hotel fire in 1978.

“We just couldn’t survive COVID, I guess,” said Forbes.

Although his time with the Kimberley City Bakery has come to an end, Forbes is still keeping his baking dream alive.

Forbes is opening up a food truck bakery. Last year, Forbes piloted his Kimberley City Bakery food truck, and decided to continue on with it in Calgary where his famity lives currently.

Although shutting down the bakery is difficult for Forbes, moving back to Calgary will free up some time for him to spend with his family.

“I can spend a lot more time with my kids now,” said Forbes, “They’re out of school right now so I’ll have a lot of quality time with them.”

Although this was not how Forbes planned on leaving, he’s grateful for the patronage of the community

“Thanks for 100 years, and I guess we’ll see you in Calgary.”