Dr. Adrian Walton with Basil the ball python. (Special to The News)

Dr. Adrian Walton with Basil the ball python. (Special to The News)

Lower Mainland vet has big snakes that need homes

Boa constrictor and ball python will be up for adoption through Maple Ridge veterinary office

A Maple Ridge veterinarian will soon be looking for new homes for two large snakes.

Dr. Adrian Walton was recently sent a 4.5 ft. long ball python, Basil, who comes from the Interior. The BC SPCA branch in Penticton was unable to adopt the animal after a few weeks. With Walton’s contacts in the exotic pet world through Dewdney Animal Hospital, they were hopeful he would have more luck in finding the reptile a good home.

When Basil arrived, Walton already had an eight-foot red tailed boa constructor in his care. The RCMP had discovered the snake in a dilapidated house with no power. It was surrendered to the SPCA, who gave it to Walton to ensure it is in good health, and that it finds a happy home. No owner has come forward.

The ball python, named for the way it curls itself into a ball when resting, was surrendered to the SPCA by its owner.

“A lot of people don’t realize the time commitment,” said Walton, noting that while snakes can be low maintenance compared with other pets, they are enduring.

READ ALSO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

He said there is no way for him to determine the age of the snakes, but notes they could live 30 years.

Basil the ball python would be a suitable pet for someone who was owning their first snake, he said. It will need a tank that is about four feet long, and survives on rats and mice, swallowed whole, which are generally purchased frozen from a pet store. Everything his new owner will need should be found at a good pet store.

“He’s very easy to take care of,” said Walton.

Basil does not have colour patterns that are often sought out by ball python owners, so Walton anticipates it might be a bit harder to find him a home.

The boa constrictor is a much larger snake, would need a more roomy enclosure of about six feet, and generally isn’t suitable for someone who has never owned a comparable pet.

“He’s a sweet snake – very calm,” said Walton.

While they don’t crave the “love and attention” of a cat or dog, he said owners can feel their snakes appreciate their company.

“They do seem to enjoy interacting – it’s mental stimulation,” he said. “They do engage with their owners.”

He plans to keep both snakes for a couple of weeks to ensure they are in good health, and notes they appear to have no issues beyond a few easily-dispatched mites.

“Both are very calm, well-behaved snakes.”

Anyone interested in adopting one of these pets can email Walton at dewdneyvet@gmail.com.

READ ALSO: Omicron may be peaking but COVID-19 isn’t done with us just yet: Tam

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePets & PeoplePitt MeadowsVeterinarians

Previous story
Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify 4 found dead near U.S. border
Next story
Interior Health encouraging pediatric COVID-19 vaccines by Family Day

Just Posted

Kootenay COVID-19 numbers between Jan. 16-22, per the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Hundreds of COVID-19 cases identified in Cranbrook this month: BC CDC

One conservation method would be to limit lawn and garden watering to twice a week rather than even odd days. Black Press file.
City of Kimberley looking to update water conservation plan

Executive Chef Rusty and Brewer Jordon recently took part in the Lake Louise Invitational Ice Carving competition, bringing home the People’s Choice Award last weekend. (Heid Out/Facebook file)
Heid Out chef, brewer bring home people’s choice award at Lake Louise ice carving competition

The Cranbrook Disc Golf Club's winter putting league is back in a new venue, New Dawn Place, Cranbrook's indoor sports dome. Paul Rodgers photo.
Cranbrook disc golf club’s winter putting league finds new home in soccer dome