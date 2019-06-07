News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist

At our May 21st meeting, we had hoped to have someone come and talk about how to enrich our garden soil, but at the last minute, our speaker had to postpone their talk until September. So, we ended up going over items and checklists for annual plant sale, this year held on May 25th, a cool drizzly day – definitely not the usual sunny day we had come to expect. However, considering the weather, we had quite a good turnout of shoppers. In addition to the usual plant divisions and tomato seedlings started this spring, one of our members had done a major clean-up of her strawberry plants – at least three different varieties and we managed to find homes for all of them.

At our May meeting, we also managed to pin down members willing to open their gardens for our annual club garden tours. We have two for June, both relatively new gardens, and two for July, both well-established gardens.

We are all looking forward to our annual family barbecue – members and spouses bring various pot-luck dishes and the garden club supplies the meat skewers. It’s always a lot of fun and a good chance for our spouses to catch up with each other.

In between everything else that has been going on, I have managed to get about half of the bulbs and seeds that I started under a metal halide grow light in March actually planted. So far, I have managed to get about half of the bulbs planted in the appropriate beds (deer resistant and non- deer resistant) and some of the tomatoes which are already blooming and producing small green tomatoes. I have been weeding as I plant, which is working well, except the weeds are coming up faster than I can weed.

We will be back to indoor meetings in September, October and November with our annual Christmas social in December. The Kimberley Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of the month. Our annual membership fee is $10. Newcomers are always welcome. For more information, contact Marilee at marileeq@shaw.ca or at 250-427-0527 and leave a message with your name and phone number if there is no answer.