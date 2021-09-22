No horsin’ around, Trail police called to resolve manure spat

This latest wrangling in Rossland raised a bit of a stink on Sunday, and certainly doesn’t sound very neighbourly.
The afternoon of Sept. 19 the Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a rural outskirt in Rossland to resolve a dispute between two property owners involving the alleged flinging of horse manure.
One neighbour claimed that another neighbour had purposely flung equine-originating dung at their outbuilding.
Cops says the accused flinger denied throwing horse droppings at the other property. She stated that her horse had an explosive bowel movement when running which had caused a manure projectile to fly through the air and land onto the side of her neighbour’s barn.
Despite the strange sequence of events, police report that the matter was resolved without further incident.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter