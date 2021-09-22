Police were called to the scene of alleged horse manure flinging in Rossland on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Botta/Unsplash

Police were called to the scene of alleged horse manure flinging in Rossland on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Botta/Unsplash

No horsin’ around, Trail police called to resolve manure spat

The argument between neighbours happened at a rural property in Rossland on Sunday

This latest wrangling in Rossland raised a bit of a stink on Sunday, and certainly doesn’t sound very neighbourly.

The afternoon of Sept. 19 the Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a rural outskirt in Rossland to resolve a dispute between two property owners involving the alleged flinging of horse manure.

One neighbour claimed that another neighbour had purposely flung equine-originating dung at their outbuilding.

Cops says the accused flinger denied throwing horse droppings at the other property. She stated that her horse had an explosive bowel movement when running which had caused a manure projectile to fly through the air and land onto the side of her neighbour’s barn.

Despite the strange sequence of events, police report that the matter was resolved without further incident.

Read more: Misuse of Trail bear-proof bins prompts warning to community

Read more: Trail nuclear medicine tech recognized with award of excellence


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenaysRCMP BriefsRossland

Previous story
Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers
Next story
Accused in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing facing 5 new attempted murder charges

Just Posted

Two Calgary men were arrested for fraudulent sales of RV camping lots, cabin lots and dock spaces at Sweetwater Resort at Lake Koocanusa in the East Kootenay.
Two arrested, charged, in fraud case at Sweetwater Resort at Koocanusa

Rob Morrison spent $3,630 on Facebook ads between Aug. 22 to Sept. 20 during his campaign to be re-elected as Kootenay-Columbia MP. Photo: Rob Morrison Facebook page
Rob Morrison led Kootenay-Columbia candidates in Facebook spending

Former Kimberley City Councillor Jack Ratcliffe. Bulletin file
Nominations now open for Jack Ratcliffe Award

Kimberley is one of 33 communities in B.C. to get a substantial grant to fund the improvement of local trails systems. Photo courtesy of news.gov.bc.ca.
Kimberley, other Kootenay communties get grant funding for trails projects