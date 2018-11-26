A river otter is causing trouble at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in downtown Vancouver. (Handout/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Park board staff tried to remove the remaining koi on the weekend, but were only able to save one

An opportunistic otter that is preying on koi in a unique downtown Vancouver garden has eaten at least three more of the large fish and continues to evade efforts to trap and remove it.

The Vancouver Park Board confirms on social media that the otter, which moved into the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden just over a week ago, is still on the loose and several more of the garden’s 14 prized koi have disappeared since Friday.

It’s now estimated that 10 of the valuable fish, prized for their longevity, size and unique markings, have been eaten.

Over the weekend, park board staff tried to remove the remaining koi from the network of ponds in the garden at the edge of Vancouver’s Chinatown district, but were only able to capture one.

The park board says it’s now being cared for at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Further information is expected to be released about attempts to snare and relocate the otter to the Fraser Valley.

The Canadian Press

