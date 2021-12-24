LETTER: Shouldn’t the Aquatic Centre also require proof of vaccination?

Mayor of Kimberley and Councillors,

It has come to my attention that the Kimberley Aquatic Centre is not requiring proof of Covid vaccinations as entry to that facility.

Other Kimberley recreation facilities (ie. Curling Rink, Centennial Hall, Ski Resort, hockey rinks) DO require proof of vaccination. This type of inconsistency is disappointing and extremely frustrating for those residents who are following the rules.

Covid is spread through the air; so having chlorine in the water does not make a swimming pool safer than a curling rink, or bridge table (for example).

Dr. Bonnie Henry has urged us to use “abundant caution” when making decisions regarding Covid.

I strongly urge you to reconsider your previous decision re the Aquatic Centre.

Yours truly,

Anne James