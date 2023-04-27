Letters: More on McDonalds

To Mayor and Council

Enjoy a Big Mac, embrace change!

Kimberley has seen more than a few commercial proposals over the years and we always find a reason to say “No”!

Recent submissions claim the proposed McDonald’s/Gas Station development will negatively affect the health of our community is largely

propaganda to influence public opinion and linking climate change to the discussion is laughable. Consumers want choices, not a one size

fits all. Having an additional eating venue does not mean the consumer will no longer frequent their favorite eatery or coffee shop. Kimberley is

a growing community and many smaller lower populated Kootenay towns have a larger gas station offering today with higher fuel Octane options. It is

up to each business to provide both quality customer service and an offering which appeal’s to the consumer and is then rewarded with the customer

doing business with them.

To name a few of the positives the development would bring:

-Community job opportunities with benefit package

-Increased community involvement/volunteerism and local donations

-Increased offering for visitors/Sports Teams

-Corporate Charity Donations

-Increased tax base revenue

I fully understand the opposition to Fast Food venues, but many companies are working towards healthier lifestyle food options today. Nobody is telling you

to choose McDonald’s, the choice will always remain the customer’s. Others may enjoy the occasional Big Mac and it offers a solution to those dealing with time constraints also.

My hope is council considers all “Quality” information and does their due diligence/research surrounding this debate before making a decision that could be a missed opportunity.

Sincerely, Len Steenson

Former Retail Food Sales Manager/Business Owner, Operator

April 24th, 2023

To City of Kimberley Mayor Council members.

I’ve been trying to keep abreast of proposed service station/McDonald’s, by reading letters to the editor, minutes from Council meetings, Facebook posts, and replaying videos of Council meetings.

Firstly, I am neither Pro or Con to a fast food outlet, my concerns are safety related, to the proposed location on 315th Ave.

I understand that vehicles turning onto 315th Ave., off Highway 95A South, traveling East (heading to Cranbrook) will be crossing the west bound lane to get onto 315th Ave. There is a lane marked for traffic to sit in until the traffic flow westward has cleared and allows traffic to continue onto the Ave. Will the length of that turn lane be able to accommodate enough vehicles before traffic flow east comes to a halt? Then how about a driver wishing to continue his trip from 315th Ave. to the east, at this time he must be able to cross the west flowing lane of 95A and go directly into the eastward lane? Does the entrance into Bootleg golf course cause concern being directly across from 315th Ave.? I have grave concerns, also along that the crosswalk not to far west from the proposal, used for foot traffic from the ice arena to the Marysville elementary school will impede the flow when in use. Realization that heavy traffic on 95A is hectic from around 7:45 am to 8:45 am, and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm can be moderate.

With this being the best description, I am trying to portray, I would hope that Mayor and Councillors, take a sight seeing drive and include turning off Highway 95A onto 315th Ave. May I be so bold and request that Ministry of Transportation be asked for their perspective on this troubling thought?

My second concern is just as important as the first, it is for the employees and patrons. If they choose to walk to proposed site, they will not be following the rule to walk towards traffic if they use the north side shoulder of the highway. How does that vision of heavy rain, or snow, conjure a vision of being safe? Maybe the City should consider a sidewalk designed and placed before ……….… happens?

I regret that I never got this off sooner, but the passing of a family loved one, came first.

Sincerely, a LONG, LONG time Marysville/South Kimberley Resident,

Abbie Balcom