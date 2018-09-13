Instagram

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

  Sep. 13, 2018
One of Canada’s top stylists is sharing her fashion secrets on Black Press Media.

Catch Kim XO every Friday on your local Black Press media news sites, where she will take her inside knowledge on fashion and share it with you.

Tips are easy, translatable and relatable so that you can march back into your life and style yourself in a way that makes you look and feel good.

Check out Kim’s YouTube videos, where she has more than 30,000 subscribers, and see behind the scene footage of the Kelowna fashionista’s styling, trips and tours abroad to places such as London and Paris.

Get ready every Friday to have an inside look at the fashion world and style with Kim XO.

