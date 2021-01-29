Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Lia Crowe and Jenny McKinney Makeup and hair by Jenny McKinney. Model Jayda Stephens represented by Mode Models.

Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Lia Crowe and Jenny McKinney Makeup and hair by Jenny McKinney. Model Jayda Stephens represented by Mode Models.

Behind the scenes: Boulevard

Watch a behind the scenes video of a fashion shoot near Merritt

  • Jan. 29, 2021 11:53 a.m.
  • Life

The Boulevard fashion team had the incredible pleasure of shooting at Seven Half Diamond Ranch in the stunning Thompson-Nicola Valley, where the landscape consists of acres of beautiful rolling grasslands, lush patches of aspen trees and countless lakes.

It is here that our gracious hosts, Heather, Jim and Justin O’Connor, welcomed our fashion team to experience the ranch for the day. Coming from a long line of ranchers, the O’Connors made the move west from Saskatchewan 33 years ago.

At Seven Half Diamond Ranch, they have created a very special place that invites guests to stay in one of several cozy cabins and experience trail riding, a genuine cowboy saloon and fly fishing on one of the most sought-after, catch-and-release lakes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Secrets and Lives with Andrea Barone

Just Posted

Mark Creek Landing development on Rotary Drive. Carolyn Grant photo
Council approves development permit ammendment to allow for more duplexes

Planning department had recommended ammendment be denied

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

letter
Letter: A response to MP Morrison on the Keystone XL permit cancellation

A response to MP Morrison on the Keystone XL permit cancellation If… Continue reading

Ridership on Kimberley Transit was down 34 per cent in 2020 due to COVID. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Transit ridership down in 2020 due to COVID

Kimberley city council received the 2020 ridership update for transit services, a… Continue reading

Barry Coulter photo
The force of the ice

X-wing ice sculpture adorns HeidOut patio in Cranbrook

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Bill Hillary presents a cheque for nearly $1,300 to the Slocan Valley Food Cupboard after fundraising online with a number of songs. Photo: Submitted
VIDEO: Musician’s posts raise hundreds for Slocan food bank

Bill Hillary raised the money by busking virtually

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Data from Statistics Canada suggests Canada’s economy appears to have suffered its worst year on record. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s economy likely suffered its worst year on record, shrank by 5%: StatsCan

The flash estimate is worse than 1982 when the economy contracted by 3.2 per cent

Jim Lightbody. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Lottery Corp. CEO ‘blown away’ by police report of organized crime at casinos

Jim Lightbody says the corporation did everything in its power to mitigate risk of money laundering

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s latest travel restrictions expected to be announced Friday as COVID-19 variants spread

Prime Minister expected to announce new measures aimed at the containing spread of COVID-19 variants

Most Read