Discover Wilden in Kelowna

Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.
Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.
Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.
Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.
Pathologist believes the poisoning was secondary
Walmart Canada and BC Transit have made masks mandatory
Latest update on two local wildfires in the Kimberley and Cranbrook area
Every Canadian hockey story, like that of the Murdochs of Cranbrook, seems to start in the backyard
Over the coming weeks many plants will be pulled from my garden and replaced with cool weather crops
This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province
Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated
The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis
The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons
Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19
Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night
Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies
Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows
The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago
Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor
Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies
Funds are going everywhere from an Alberta company focusing on plant-based proteins to distilleries in Quebec
Last week, Canada signed deals with two vaccine developers, Pfizer and Moderna
Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus
Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health
This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province