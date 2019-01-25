Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

If you’re feeling the January blues you’re not alone, in fact this past Monday was considered the most depressing day of the year.

But, not to worry because this Fashion Friday, Kim XO has you covered.

If you wake up feeling not quite yourself these days Kim Appelt has five tips to help you look and feel better in five minutes.

Starting with brightening your smile by using charcoal toothpaste, Appelt says whiter teeth will help you to feel better about yourself.

Next, it’s more white but this time it’s for your eyes. Appelt says if your eyes are feeling dry and looking red, a natural eye drop can help.

Watch the video to find out more about how to keep the blues away this winter season.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve collaborated with Artisan partners in East Asia, and @mangoandmoose on a special necklace. Made by a woman in East Asia named Cheney. Chenny supports her family and her two children. She was trafficked by a family member into the red light district. When she found work making jewellery the organization helped her escape and earn enough to live on. ‘We see you’ is the essence of this incredible piece; a piece that tells a story of brave, warrior women. While this tale also includes the tragedy and sorrow behind the human trafficking of women, the Artisan fingerprint etched into each pendant carries a powerful message that radiates freedom and strength. This beautiful message boldly states: “This is not the end of my story.” No matter our past, we all have a unique impression that is both irreplaceable and priceless. In collaboration with Artisan partners in East Asia , and Mango + Moose we say to wall women: We see you. You are not forgotten. Whether this necklace is for yourself, or a gift for another, our hope is that it will be cherished as a symbol of strength and standing in your power.- from those who have survived unimaginable pain, and whose stories are not yet finished. Together, we will change the future for women: daughters, mothers, sisters, and friends ❤️ We have not *officially* launched this piece and there is a limited supply. If you would like one the Link is in my bio 👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻 A great cause to support and a beautiful piece to wear! Enjoy! Kim xo ♥️

A post shared by Kim XO | Fashion Stylist (@stylebykimxo) on

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artist Jolene Mackie Paints Dreamscapes

Just Posted

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Kimberley’s first ever Winter Flannel Festival is quickly approaching and event organizer… Continue reading

FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities

Kimberley FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities. The latest donations were $500… Continue reading

Busy two weeks of ski racing coming up at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2019 Dreadnaught Race Season kicked off last weekend with the U12-U14… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves rezoning for downtown property

The owners of One Love Hot Yoga hope to construct a carriage home on their property.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Edmonton Police say hate crimes unit is watching group that showed up at mosque

Spokesperson with Al Rashid mosque said two men entered the building before prayers

Measles outbreak in Washington state spurs warning from BC Centre for Disease Control

State of emergency declared by Washington state governor

Plight of Kootenay schools highlighted in budget report

Provincial budget report notes huge repair bill at Cranbrook school and capacity issues in Fernie

Injured snowmobiler rescued from Kootenay backcountry

Sparwood Search and Rescue praises well prepared group after snowmobiling incident

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Most Read