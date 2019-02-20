Inspired Style With Lia Crowe – Anna Quinn and CG Morrison

Couple share an appreciation for tattoo art

  • Feb. 20, 2019 11:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

Both originally from Victoria, Anna and CG are a couple who share a passion for health and fitness, family and the outdoors. Clearly, they also share an appreciation for expressing their style with beautiful tattoos. Here are some of their favourite things, which add up to some mighty fine style.

Anna Quinn

Social Media Marketer for ChatterBlock

“Good style to me is a clean look with pops of colour, some name brands but not too many. I like it when people take a little bit of a risk. I have a lot of tattoos — got my first one at 20 — but at some point you start running out of space.”

Fashion & beauty

Uniform: High-waisted skinny jeans and bodysuits.

All-time favourite piece: YSL chain wallet.

Currently coveting: The Grete Jacket by Wilfred Free.

Favourite pair of shoes: “I always have a pair of Chuck Taylors (have about 5 pairs now). I’m obsessing over Dr. Martens right now too.”

Favourite day-bag: Louis Vuitton Neverfull (“Basic but fits everything I need for work/day”).

Favourite work tool: Google!

Favourite jewelry piece or designer:My ‘Leo’ necklace by Pachulah goes with just about anything! Also obsessed with designers Leah Alexandra and Catbird.”

Fashion obsession: Bodysuits and Citizens of Humanity jeans.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Handbags.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: Eyelashes and brows.

Scent: Givenchy Play Intense – Givenchy Play.

Must-have hair product: Milkshake Purple Shampoo.

Beauty secret: Dry shampoo.

Style inspirations & life

Style icon: Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, and Amber Rose.

Favourite artist: Jonny Murdoch, Victoria tattoo artist.

Piece of art: Tattoos.

Fav print magazine: National Geographic.

Favourite local restaurant: Ebizo and Il Terrazzo.

Favourite cocktail/wine: Cannonball Cabernet Sauvignon.

Album on current rotation: Hip hop playlists always.

Favourite flower: White orchids.

Favourite city to visit: Montreal.

Favourite hotel: Fairmont.

Favourite app: Spotify.

Favourite place in the whole world: Victoria.

CG Morrison

Finance & Administration Manager, Harbour City Kitchens

“I’ve never liked just fitting in. I am always drawn to unique style and fashion that sets you apart from everyone else, rather than fashion that makes you fit in.”

Clothes & grooming

Uniform: “Simple – T-shirt and jeans.”

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans.

Best new purchase: Lululemon training shorts.

Currently coveting: The Jack Boot by Taft.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Sneakers.

Favourite work tool: Microsoft Excel.

Sunglasses: Ray Ban Wayfarer.

Scent: Prada Luna Rossa Sport.

Style inspirations & life

Fav print magazine: GQ.

Last great read: Daily Rituals: How Artists Work by Mason Currey.

Book currently reading: Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins.

Favourite book of all time: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight.

Style Icon: David Beckham.

Favourite artist: Dillon “Dboy” Sachen, Victoria tattoo artist.

Piece of art: My chest tattoo.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Jerry Lorenzo.

Favourite local restaurant: Il Terrazzo.

Favourite Cocktail/Wine: Old Fashioned.

Album on current rotation: Rap Caviar playlist on Spotify.

Favourite flower: Rose.

Favourite city to visit: Tofino.

Favourite hotel: Fairmont.

Favourite app: Spotify.

Anna Quinn and CG Morrison
