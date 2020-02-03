Lia Crowe’s Life.style.etc with Kande Whitehouse

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

I meet Kande at her beautiful Oak Bay Avenue salon to chat life, style and passion.

Born in Chad and raised in a very large family, Kande has spent most of her adult life in Canada but has a passion for travelling the world. From an early age she fell in love with doing hair, but most of all loves those moments of transformation that happen everyday in the salon.

“People walk out feeling great about themselves and it brings me endless satisfaction to be a part of that process.”

Now that she has so many successful years in business behind her, I wonder what’s the best life lesson she has learned.

“Courage is rewarded,” she answers. “It took courage to open the salon and make it a success. Courage can be as simple as saying ‘no’ — ‘no’ to things that don’t work for me as a businesswoman, or saying ‘no’ to going out when I don’t feel like it. This is something that was much harder to do when I was younger.”

Outside of work, Kande is passionate about travelling, eating good food and working out.

“I pay attention to all the things that make me happy. My favourite place in the world is Tokyo and I travel there a lot; it sounds strange but it’s my zen place. It’s the biggest city in the world but it’s so calm and organized and the food is spectacular.”

Style, Inspiration & Life

Style Icon: Janet Jackson: she’s constantly reinventing her style.

Favourite artist: Damien Hirst.

Piece of art: Waterfall by Ben Fox.

Favourite fashion designer: Chanel: it’s timeless.

Favourite musician: I love Nigerian music. Davido, Willie X.O and Burna Boy. Era of time that inspires your style: Classic ‘70s.

Favourite local restaurant: Tapa Bar: it never disappoints.

Favourite cocktail or wine: I’m a Prosecco kind of girl.

Album on current rotation: Naija Hits playlist on Spotify.

Favourite flower: White orchids and hydrangeas.

Favourite city to visit: Tokyo: I call it my zen city because of its impeccable organization.

Favourite hotel: Four Seasons in Tunis, Tunisia and The Plaza in New York.

Favourite App: Behindthechair.

Favourite place in the whole world: On my couch next to my dog and fiancé.

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: All black.

All-time favourite piece: American Retro shirt I purchased in Paris 10 years ago still in mint condition.

Favourite pair of shoes: Micheal Kors runners: so comfortable.

Favourite day-bag: Aurore tote by Chloé: you can fit in everything.

Favourite work tool: Dyson pro blow-dryer: it’s a lifesaver.

Favourite jewellery piece: My beautiful engagement ring.

Fashion obsession: Shoes.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Purses and shoes.

Necessary fashion indulgence: Hats.

Moisturizer: Doctor Babor collagen cream and Longue Vie eye cream by Guinot.

Scent: Coco Noir by Chanel.

Must-have hair product: Oribe Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner.

Beauty secret: I eat all organic food and use organic moisturizer.

Reading Material

Fave print magazine: Harper’s Bazaar.

Fave style Blog: I mostly watch style Vlogs on YouTube; Karen Brit Chic is a favourite.

Coffee table book/photography book: Salvatore Ferragamo.

Book currently reading: Becoming by Michelle Obama.

