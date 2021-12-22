Life and style with Tamara Passmore

– Words by Lia Crowe Photograhy by Don Denton

Tamara has three passions in life: family, fashion and horses.

She says, “I get my business drive and commitment to community from my father, my fashion sense and my sass from my chic mom, and my love of horses from them both.” Encouraged by her parents to take risks and follow her heart, Tamara ran a handbag business for years during a time when she says that niche businesses run by women were exceedingly rare.

“I travelled the globe solo, seeking inspiration in beautiful and unusual articles to share with my customers.”

Over the years, Tamara has learned that even the darkest cloud has a silver lining if you know how to look for it, and she attributes her success to her eternal optimism.

When it comes to style, Tamara likes a nicely tailored fit, novel fabrics and quality workmanship, with equal measures of innovation and classic style.

Today, as the owner of Wear It’s At Boutique in Mill Bay—a trendy women’s fashion store—Tamara says she’s older and wiser, but she’s still always seeking inspiration.

“I get my most creative ideas when riding my beloved horse, Shalimar. Riding is play therapy for me, and I strive to bring that playfulness into my business. Nothing makes me happier than encouraging customers to try new styles, accept honest feedback and move out of their comfort zones. When they leave excited and looking their best, that’s the icing on the cake!”

Fashion & Beauty

All-time favourite piece: A classic blazer in cream.

Currently coveting: Fitting into my pre-COVID-19 size 26 Guess jeans.

Favourite pair of shoes: White Chinese Laundry ankle boot.

Favourite day-bag: Guess tote in sea mist green.

Favourite work tool: A toss up between my computer and my steamer.

Fave style blog: Tracy Gold Fashion Tips: Fashion for Women Over 40.

Last great read: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: My wedding ring from Napa Valley, CA.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes and jackets.

Necessary indulgence: Facials, pedicures and floats.

Moisturizer: Eminence.

Beauty secret: Sleep, hydration and good nutrition.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Dior.

Favourite artist: Matisse.

Favourite musician: Adele.

Era of time that inspires your style: The roaring ’20s.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Crisp, dry local cider.

Favourite flower: Gerbera daisy.

Favourite city to visit: Málaga, Spain.

Favourite app: Fitbit.

Favourite place in the whole world: A sidewalk café in Paris, watching the world go by.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: My horse and my husband, of course.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion